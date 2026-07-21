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Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:28 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. on Palm Drive and Flora Avenue.

Details remain limited. Police confirmed the driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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