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PSP announces the reinstatement of nonstop flights to Sonoma County

PSP
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Published 6:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Direct flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Sonoma County Wine Country are set to return starting September 10. 

The flight between PSP and STS is run through Alaska Airlines and is set to launch early September, six weeks earlier than previously run. The early start date reflects the success seen in its inaugural season, with many Southern Californians traveling to experience Sonoma County’s scenic vineyards and towns. 

“Our travelers have embraced this route, and we're thrilled to see Alaska Airlines bring it back even earlier this year,” said Victoria Carpenter, Interim Executive Director at Palm Springs International Airport. "As we continue working with our airline partners to expand seasonal and year-round service, our goal remains simple: give our travelers more choices and more convenience from their hometown airport."

Travelers can expect to see additional nonstop flights available to locations like Houston, Boise, Minneapolis and Austin beginning in the fall. The seasonal route will operate five days a week with the exception of Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 25, 2027. 

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