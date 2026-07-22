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Heat wave prompts utility to ask customers to conserve energy

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New
Published 11:06 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley is set to see another round of extreme heat through the weekend and into next week.

With temperatures above 110°F for an extended period and highs that could peak up to 118°F, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is forecasting added strain on its electrical grid.

As local residents reach for the thermostat, the utility asked its customers to limit their electrical use between the peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

An Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley lasts until Monday (National Weather Service)

"Heat this extreme drives a sharp rise in electricity use as air conditioners run longer and harder across the region. When demand climbs this high, it places added strain on the electric grid and may require IID to purchase additional power on the open market, often at higher prices when regional supplies are tight," IID's news release stated.

"A Conserve Alert is not an outage or a planned interruption. It is a request for customers to voluntarily reduce energy use for a few hours, especially during the 4-9 p.m. peak window, while staying safe and comfortable. IID issues these alerts during heat waves or other conditions that place added strain to the grid," the release added.

You can view the full news release from Imperial Irrigation District by clicking on this link.

Tonight, we're speaking with air conditioning technicians on the added strain placed on equipment during the extreme heat. We're also hearing more from IID on what it wants its customers to know during this hot stretch.

Stay with us for the latest.

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