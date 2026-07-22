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Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to host annual ‘First Responder Days’ in August

KESQ
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New
Published 4:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Qualified first responders will receive free admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway during the month of August, officials said today.

"The tramway is delighted to continue this annual tradition, in appreciation for the dedication and service of those who serve our communities,'' Nancy Nichols, tramway general manager, said in a statement.

The First Responders Days promotion will be available to active members of first response agencies such as police and fire departments as well as certain federal agencies.

Eligible personnel will receive a ``special gift,'' and can bring up to four guests, who will receive 25% off regular admission prices.   

A valid photo ID must be presented at the ticket booth of the tramway's valley station and can only be redeemed in person.   

A full list of qualifying first responders for free entry can be found at pstramway.com/first-responders-days-2026/.

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