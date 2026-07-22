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Palm Springs hosts first public meeting on future of mayoral position

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Published 3:16 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Palm Springs residents will have their first opportunity tonight to weigh in on the future of the city's mayoral position as officials kick off a series of community meetings aimed at gathering public feedback.

The meetings come as the Palm Springs City Council considers whether to ask voters to return to directly electing a mayor to serve a four-year term, replacing the current system in which the five elected council members rotate the mayor's position each year.

Palm Springs adopted the rotating mayor system in 2019 after the city faced a potential lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act over concerns about Latino representation on the council. Since then, the city has had three Latino mayors serve under the rotating system.

City officials say the meeting will feature presentations from both sides of the issue, followed by a question-and-answer session and an opportunity for public comment.

Supporters of revisiting the issue say residents should once again have the opportunity to directly choose their mayor and argue a four-year mayor could provide greater continuity and stronger long-term relationships with regional partners and community organizations.

City leaders have also acknowledged the proposal would require additional discussion, including potential legal considerations, costs associated with placing a measure on the ballot and whether changes to the city's council districts should also be considered.

The first citywide meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mizell Center, located at 480 S. Sunrise Way.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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