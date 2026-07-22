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Recall effort leaders enter City of Coachella election races

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Published 11:45 AM

Two of the figures leading the effort to recall Coachella City Council members Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez are now seeking elected office in the city.

According to the City Clerk's list of candidates who have filed intent to run in the 2026 election, Jesus Gonzalez has filed to run for mayor, while Vicente Zamora has filed to run for the Coachella City Council.

Gonzalez and Zamora co-host a podcast, More than Politics CV, in which they have frequently criticized Coachella's leadership. The pair have also been at the forefront of the recall campaign targeting Council members Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez.

Their candidacies set the stage for a closely watched 2026 election, as two of the city's most outspoken political critics seek to move from advocacy into elected office.

Gonzalez is the son of former City of Coachella Mayor Jesus R. Gonzalez, who was indicted on felony bribery and conspiracy charges due to a land deal that involved his sister and developers of the property. Gonzalez Sr. now serves as a trustee on the Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education.

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Tommy Gallegos

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