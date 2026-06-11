Skip to Content
News

Paperwork filed to recall two Coachella councilmembers

City of Coachella
By
New
Published 9:21 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The fallout on the ongoing controversy over the data center in Coachella continues as councilmembers face a possible recall.

Jesus Ahkin Gonzalez and Vicente Zomara, two critics of Coachella's proposed data center, have now filed paperwork to start the process to recall Coachella City Council members Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez.

Delgado and Perez were among the five councilmembers who unanimously approved the proposed project. Then-Mayor Steven Hernandez has since resigned after pleading guilty to a felony. Current mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa and Councilmember Stephanie Virgen are up for reelection in November, while Delgado and Perez have two years left on their terms, which is why they were singled out in the recall efforts.

Gonzalez and Zomora spoke during public comment in Wednesday's meeting, outlining their reasons for the recall efforts.

Statement sent to News Channel 3 by
the podcast More than Politics Coachella Valley

News Channel 3 reached out to the city and they confirmed receipt of the initial paperwork and that that paperwork is currently under legal review. They expect a decision on it by Monday.

If the paperwork is deemed legal, the next step would be to gather signatures.

Gonzalez and Zamora say they hope to get this on the November ballot.

Last week, the Coachella City Council approved a 45-day moratorium on data centers, after months of public pushback over the project, which included concerns about environmental impacts and the city's lack of transparency.

Council members also approved terminating the agreement with Stronghold Power Systems, the private developers behind the controversial project. The City Council will reconvene in July, 10 days before the moratorium is over, to examine a permanent ban ordinance.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.