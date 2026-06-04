Skip to Content
News

Coachella moves closer to permanent data center ban as it approves moratorium and terminates agreement with developer

Live Report at 10pm (6/4/26)
Live at 5PM before the meeting (6/4/26)
By
Updated
today at 10:26 PM
Published 3:06 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella City Council approved a 45-day temporary moratorium on data centers as the city moves closer towards a permanent ban.

The move came after months of public pushback on a data center project at Avenue 52 and Filmore Street.

Councilmembers also approved terminating the agreement with Stronghold, the developers behind the controversial project.

The Urgency Ordinance No. 1229 was unanimously approved during Thursday's meeting. It establishes the moratorium and allows a 45-day period for the council to examine data center impacts and develop further ordinances against the project.

ITEM-Attachment-001-9c65ab855b23448b9e9f99cb1087e791Download

The City Council had discussed the moratorium last Wednesday, following hours of public comment that drew the meeting out until 1 a.m.

Hours of public comment continued tonight, with the large majority of speakers calling for a permanent ban. The council directed city staff to bring forward a permanent ban ordinance within 45 days.

Councilmember Denise Delgado had previously argued that a permanent ban could put the city at risk of legal trouble for discrimination, and was advocating instead for a package of ordinances passed addressing water use, power rates, and other environmental impacts. Delgado claims that the package would effectively serve as a long-term ban.

However, residents say that leaves the city vulnerable to other projects and loopholes for development.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.