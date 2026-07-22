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Three people hospitalized following solo-vehicle crash in Mecca

MGN Online
By
New
Published 3:47 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were hospitalized today following a single- vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mecca.   

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday west of the Cactus City rest area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency said three people sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor and were taken to a hospital, with two patients transported via air ambulances and one by ground ambulance.  

The circumstances behind the crash were not immediately available.   

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

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