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Vulnerable adult reported missing in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Department
By
New
Published 9:28 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen early Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.

Filemon Sanchez, a Hispanic man in his 90s, was last seen between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. after leaving the 2100 block of E. Desert Park in Palm Springs.

According to officials, Sanchez was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt, and was using a walker.

Authorities say Sanchez has dementia and may be confused or disoriented. His condition makes him particularly vulnerable, prompting an urgent request for the community's help in locating him safely.

Sanchez has previously been found in Palm Desert inside a locked vehicle and has also been seen walking near intersections in Palm Springs. Officials say he is known to ask people for rides to various locations.

Anyone who sees Filemon Sanchez or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Palm Springs Police Department immediately at 760-327-1441.

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Tommy Gallegos

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