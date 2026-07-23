Skip to Content
News

Brush fire breaks out south of highway 371 in Anza

Alert California
By
New
Published 11:30 AM

ANZA (CNS) - A brush fire that erupted today south of Highway 371 in Anza charred roughly 10 acres and prompted a closure of the highway as the flames expanded.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the area of Burnt Valley and Kirby roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency stated that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the northwest- directly toward the 371.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher at 10:35 a.m.

No homes or other structures were immediately threatened in the sparsely populated area, but the flames were lapping against the westbound lanes of the highway shortly before 11 a.m., prompting a request from the fire department for California Highway Patrol officers to shut down both sides of the two-lane corridor between Kirby and Terwilliger roads for public safety.

That hard closure was implemented at 10:50 a.m.

There was no word on what might triggered the fire. The Anza Valley has been ground zero for unexplained wildfires every summer for the last decade.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.