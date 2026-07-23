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City of Palm Springs launches new interactive maps & data portal

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:21 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Palm Springs has launched a new GIS Maps & Data Portal, giving residents easier access to city information through interactive online maps.

The new tool allows users to explore a wide range of city services and resources from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Residents can search for their City Council district, view zoning and property information, check on upcoming street and pavement improvement projects, and locate nearby parks, trails, bikeways, and public art installations.

The portal also includes maps showing cooling center locations, affordable housing resources, street sweeping schedules, and park amenities such as playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and other recreational facilities.

City officials say the portal features search tools that allow users to quickly find information by street name, view pavement conditions and planned road work, filter parks by available amenities, and browse Palm Springs' public art collection through interactive maps and photos.

According to the city, the Maps & Data Portal will continue to expand over time, with additional maps, applications, and datasets being added to provide residents with greater access to information about their community.

The new GIS Maps & Data Portal is available at:
https://maps-palmspringsca.hub.arcgis.com/

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