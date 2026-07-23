Skip to Content
News

Family of Palm Springs hit-and-run victim calls for justice, after major injury crash

Raquelle Martinez
By
New
Published 7:24 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The family of 80-year-old Henrietta Ruiz is speaking out after she was hit by a car while walking along Vista Chino and Hermosa Drive last week.

The crash was reported July 15 around 6:30 p.m., when Palm Springs Police say Ruiz was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene shortly after.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a white Ford F-150, possibly a model year around 2000, driven by a Hispanic man in his 60s with a scruffy white beard, police said.

Now, her family says she's fighting for her life at Desert Regional Medical Center, and has since undergone multiple surgeries while remaining in critical condition.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Ruiz's family about her condition.

If you'd like to assist the family and Ruiz's medical journey, visit: Help Our Mother Recover After Hit-and-Run.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.