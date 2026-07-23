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Hiker rescued after suffering medical emergency in Mecca

MGN
By
New
Published 2:47 PM

MECCA (CNS) - A hiker was suffering from an unspecified medical emergency at a trail today in Mecca, prompting a rescue off the trail.

The ``inaccessible rescue'' call was reported about 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Box Canyon Road and Painted Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency stated that crews made contact with the hiker, whose name and age was not revealed, via an off-road vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

It was unclear if the hiker sustained any injuries.

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