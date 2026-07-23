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Indio native Leslie Powell thrives in U.S. Navy career

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink
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Published 10:57 AM

Petty Officer 1st Class Leslie Powell, a native of Indio, is celebrating a decade of service in the U.S. Navy, crediting the resilience and values learned growing up in the Coachella Valley for helping shape a successful military career.

A 2015 graduate of La Quinta High School, Powell joined the Navy seeking opportunities beyond the desert instead of attending college. Now serving as an aviation ordnanceman at Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division Detachment aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, Powell has advanced quickly, earning the rank of petty officer first class in just seven years and is now eligible for promotion to chief.

Powell was named Sailor of the Year for 2025, an achievement that reflects dedication and hard work while supporting one of the Navy's premier aviation commands. Naval Air Station Lemoore is home to the Navy's largest concentration of F/A-18 Super Hornets and the F-35C Lightning II, playing a vital role in national defense and global security.

Reflecting on the journey, Powell said serving in the Navy has provided a sense of family and purpose. Powell also expressed gratitude to parents Stephen and Carolina, as well as fiancé Brandon, for their unwavering encouragement throughout a successful naval career.

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Tommy Gallegos

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