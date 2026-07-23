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One dead, several injured in head-on crash near Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 2:40 PM

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery head-on collision on Mountain View Road near Club House Drive, just outside Desert Hot Springs.

The crash occurred on Mountain View Road north of Club House Drive and involved two vehicles. According to California Highway patrol, one vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the centerline, the sole adult male occupant, sustained major injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The second vehicle was occupied by four people, including the driver and three juvenile passengers. CHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Of the three juveniles, one suffered minor injuries, while the other two sustained moderate to major injuries and were transported for treatment.

Following the impact, both vehicles caught fire. Emergency crews responded to extinguish the flames, treat the injured, and secure the scene.

Mountain View Road is temporarily closed at the location of the accident near Club House Drive.

The Riverside County Coroner is on scene of the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact California Highway Patrol.

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Tommy Gallegos

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