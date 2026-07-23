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Rare $3,600 sculpture stolen from Palm Desert business recovered, suspect arrested in Los Angeles

Riverside County Sheriff's Palm Desert Station
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Published 3:18 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (July 23, 2026) — A suspect accused of stealing a rare sculpture valued at approximately $3,600 from a Palm Desert retail business has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation that led authorities from the Coachella Valley to Los Angeles County.

The theft was reported on June 18, 2026, when deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to the 72000 block of Dinah Shore Drive after a business owner discovered the sculpture had been stolen. Deputies met with the victim and launched an investigation into the missing artwork.

The case was taken over by the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station’s Business District Team (BDT) and Robbery Burglary Suppression Team (RBST), who worked together to identify the suspect through investigative leads.

According to investigators, surveillance footage and public safety cameras played a key role in the case.

On July 17, 2026, investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of North Wilton Place in Los Angeles. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities also served a second search warrant at a property in the 67000 block of Paletero Road in Cathedral City, where the stolen sculpture was recovered.

The artwork has since been returned to the Palm Desert business, where it has been placed back on display for sale. According to the business, proceeds from the sculpture will support a charitable cause.

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Tommy Gallegos

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