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When prices rise, does theft follow?

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Published 2:44 PM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ)- A new LendingTree survey found 30% of Americans say they’ve shoplifted, up from 23% in 2024.

Among those who admitted to shoplifting, 90% said inflation or financial hardship played a role, with many saying they stole necessities like food and personal hygiene products rather than luxury items.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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