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Cathedral City family seeks public’s help finding missing teen

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Published 11:07 AM

Cathedral City, Calif. — A Cathedral City family is asking for the public's help in locating their 17-year-old son, Tristan Franz, who has reportedly been missing since Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

According to the family, Tristan is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 145-150 pounds, and has not been seen since Tuesday. Additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance have not been released.

The family is urging anyone who may have seen Tristan or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department, their local law enforcement agency, or call 911 immediately.

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Tommy Gallegos

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