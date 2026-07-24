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CVUSD Board approves resolution opposing data center development

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

THERMAL, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Governing Board has approved a resolution formally expressing its opposition to data center development within district boundaries, citing concerns over the potential impacts on students, staff and the broader community.

The resolution was approved during Thursday's Board of Education meeting. District officials said they are concerned about the possible effects data centers could have on local water resources, electrical infrastructure, environmental quality, community sustainability and the operation of CVUSD schools.

Although the district has no authority over where data centers are built or how they are regulated, officials said the board can adopt resolutions to communicate its position on issues that may affect the quality of life for the school community.

The resolution comes off the heels of recent moves from local city governments to implement moratoriums and bans against data center development, in both Indio and Coachella.

The action follows a statement released by CVUSD on June 23, in which the district first publicly outlined its concerns over proposed data center projects near its campuses. The newly approved resolution reinforces that stance and formally places the board's opposition on record.

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