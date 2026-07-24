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Next St. Jude Dream Home takes shape in Coachella Valley

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Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 11:28 AM

The next St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is officially underway in the Coachella Valley, marking the eighth Dream Home built by GHA Companies in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Before construction can begin, organizers must first find the perfect location. During a preview tour, News Channel 3's Angela Chen and a St. Jude representative visited the future homesite in a quiet Palm Desert neighborhood, highlighting its peaceful cul-de-sac setting, spacious lot, and scenic mountain views.

Organizers say Palm Desert has consistently been one of the most popular locations for Dream Home ticket buyers, making it an ideal community for the next giveaway. The selected lot also offers the flexibility to build a home suited for a variety of families, with no homeowners association fees.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of January, with the official reveal of the lot and home details scheduled for Monday, July 27 at noon.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raises funds to support the hospital's lifesaving research and treatment for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus entirely on their child's care.

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