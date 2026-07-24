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Suspect arrested before allegedly fleeing state after serious hit-and-run; victim’s caretaker speaks out

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
By
New
Published 10:55 AM

A Desert Hot Springs man accused of critically injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash was arrested before investigators say he could leave California.

According to police, detectives used Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras to quickly identify the suspect vehicle, obtain its license plate, and develop key investigative leads.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned the suspect had purchased bus and train tickets in what investigators described as an apparent attempt to leave the area and avoid arrest.

The suspect, identified by police as a 53-year-old Desert Hot Springs man, was arrested Friday around 5 p.m. in Palm Springs, just hours before he was scheduled to leave the state.

He was booked into the Riverside County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bail. He is facing one count of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death.

While court records list the charge as involving "serious injury or death," the injured person's caretaker told News Channel 3 the victim is alive and remains hospitalized. Out of respect for the family's privacy, News Channel 3 is not identifying the victim.

The caretaker said the victim continues to receive medical treatment and also claimed the victim's apartment has been targeted by break-ins while they remain hospitalized.

News Channel 3 plans to speak with the caretaker about the victim's condition and recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department.

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Timothy Foster

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