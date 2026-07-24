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The sun damage you can’t see

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New
Published 10:59 AM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ)- The desert sun can do more damage than people realize. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., and experts say years of UV exposure can silently damage your skin before you ever notice it. 

With extreme UV levels common in the Valley there are warning signs people often miss, the biggest sunscreen mistakes, and the simple steps people can take to protect themselves.

According to skincancer.org 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. When it comes to suburns, having five or more doubles someones risk for melanoma. In the United States  more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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