Skip to Content
News

Tiny creations, big talent at Coachella Valley convention

By
New
Published 9:54 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Miniature enthusiasts from across the country are gathering in the Coachella Valley to celebrate the art of creating tiny, detailed worlds.

The convention brings together collectors, artists and hobbyists to showcase handcrafted miniature homes, furniture and displays, while offering workshops, exhibits and opportunities to learn new techniques.

Attendees can browse intricate creations, meet world-renowned miniature artisans and connect with others who share a passion for the hobby.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.