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Four injured in crash in Sky Valley

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Published 4:48 PM

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Four people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Sky Valley, according to firefighters.

CAL FIRE said it responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dillon Rd. and Prospect St. just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday. One of the vehicles involved, a pickup truck, was on fire when crews arrived.

Two people had minor injuries, and two others had moderate injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Stay tuned for any updates.

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Gavin Nguyen

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