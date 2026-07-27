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Deputies arrest stolen vehicle suspect in Thousand Palms

KESQ
By
Published 9:58 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Thousand Palms.

Deputies reported spotting a vehicle reported stolen shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Varner Road and Monterey Avenue.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cook Street and Varner Road, where the vehicle yielded and the driver was taken into custody without incident. 

The suspect was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Jesus Reyes

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