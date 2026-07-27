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St. Jude Dream Home giveaway kicks off with new Palm Desert build

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Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 2:44 PM

The next St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is officially underway in the Coachella Valley, with GHA Companies beginning construction on its eighth Dream Home benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Organizers say Palm Desert continues to be one of the most popular locations for Dream Home ticket buyers, making it the ideal community for this year’s giveaway. The selected lot also offers added flexibility for future homeowners, with no homeowners association fees and a design suited for a variety of families.

This year's dream home is located at 40-965 Avenida Arcadia, Palm Desert, CA 92260. Tickets go on sale on December 4th with the giveaway planned for March 22nd, 2027. The home is approximately 2400 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a flex room. Many great additions including a gated courtyard, covered rear patio upgraded kitchen and much more.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of January. The official reveal of the home, including its location and additional details, is scheduled for Monday, July 27 at noon.

The annual Dream Home Giveaway raises critical funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to advance research and treatment for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families receiving care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus entirely on their child’s health.

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