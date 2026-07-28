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Cooling off in the pool? Experts say you should take extra caution as temperatures soar

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Published 10:33 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – With summer heat on full blast, many valley residents are looking to the pool to cool off.

But as the desert sun heats up pool water – and hot overnight lows keep that water from cooling down when the sun has set – a refreshing dip can feel more like a sauna.

The water temperature in your pool can easily climb well past 90°F during peak heat.

According to pool experts, excessively warm pool water, generally above 86°F, can accelerate bacteria and algae growth in the water. Swimming in water that's too warm can lead to health impacts, like hyperthermia and heat stroke.

Tonight, we're speaking with experts at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center on how they handle maintaining its facilities so guests can stay healthy and cool off properly. They're also offering advice for homeowners on what they can do to prevent dangerous conditions from cropping up at their residential pools.

Stay tuned for our full report tonight on KESQ.

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Gavin Nguyen

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