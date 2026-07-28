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Indio PD focuses on bike, pedestrian safety

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New
Published 3:52 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio Police Department is focusing on bicycle and pedestrian safety, targeting the driving behaviors officers say can put people walking and biking at the greatest risk.

The department conducted a traffic safety operation today focused on violations including speeding, illegal turns, failing to yield, and drivers not stopping for signs or signals.

News Channel 3’s Dakota Makinen rode along with the Indio Police Department’s traffic unit to see what officers are watching for on the road.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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