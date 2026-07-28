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Morongo Basin deputies seek public’s help to find missing Yucca Valley man

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Published 2:31 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 61-year-old Yucca Valley man who has not been heard from in more than a week.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies responded to a missing person report on Friday, July 3, 2026, at approximately 7:31 p.m. after family members reported they had been unable to contact Daniel Howard Joslin for about 10 days.

Investigators said Joslin was last in contact with family and friends on June 26, 2026. While they received information suggesting he may have planned to travel to Oregon, investigators have found no evidence confirming that he made the trip. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Joslin is described as a 61-year-old White male, standing approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is a resident of Yucca Valley.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone who has seen Joslin or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online through the We-Tip reporting system.

Authorities encourage anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward as the investigation continues.

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Tommy Gallegos

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