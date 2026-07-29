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Inauguran el primer centro de nacimiento en San Luis, Arizona

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La mañana de este miércoles se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de apertura del San Luis New Vida Birthing Center, el primer centro de nacimiento establecido en la ciudad de San Luis, Arizona, un proyecto que representa un importante avance en la atención maternoinfantil de la comunidad.

El nuevo centro forma parte de San Luis Walk-In Clinic y se encuentra ubicado junto al San Luis Medical Mall, con el propósito de ofrecer un espacio especializado, seguro y cómodo para la atención de mujeres durante el embarazo, el parto y el periodo de recuperación.

Durante la ceremonia de inauguración estuvieron presentes autoridades locales y representantes del sector salud, quienes destacaron la relevancia de este nuevo servicio para las familias de la región.

Entre los asistentes figuraron la alcaldesa de San Luis, así como la presidenta del Regional Center for Border Health, Amanda Aguirre, quien resaltó el compromiso de la institución por ampliar el acceso a servicios médicos de calidad para la población fronteriza.

En sus intervenciones, las autoridades coincidieron en que la apertura del San Luis New Vida Birthing Center representa un paso significativo para fortalecer la atención médica especializada en la ciudad, al brindar una alternativa enfocada en el bienestar de las madres y sus recién nacidos.

Con este nuevo centro, San Luis suma una opción innovadora para la atención del nacimiento de bebés, acercando servicios de salud especializados a las familias de la comunidad y reafirmando el compromiso de mejorar la infraestructura médica en la región.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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