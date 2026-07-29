Modernism Week announces schedule for a new fall festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Modernism Week announced the schedule for its 4-day festival, bringing more than 50 events celebrating midcentury modern architecture, design and culture to Palm Springs October 15 to the 18.

This upcoming festival debuts several new experiences like “Modernism Week Fall Dining Series” and “Modernism Week After Dark" connecting residents and travelers closer to the city and its history.

The 4 day event is set to be a smaller scale version of the 11 day festival in February, including events like exclusive home tours, guided excursions to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, and a first ever tour of the Blue Skies VIllage.

“Modernism Week – October continues to feature a full, four-day event schedule which includes many new and unique activities that are produced exclusively for this Fall festival," said Lisa Vossler Smith, CEO of Modernism Week. "I am very excited about our new curated events that will allow our guests to participate in dining, social, and exclusive wine tasting experiences. In addition, we are offering exciting new tours, including a first-ever Modernism Week produced tour of the famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Of course, we are also bringing back many of the most popular tours and other activities from previous years."

The event is set to bring back popular attractions like the architectural bus tours, walking tours, house tours and performances like the Palm Springs Modernism Show.

The full event schedule was released by the Modernism Week Team featuring events such as:

MODERNISM WEEK FALL DINING SERIES

·Modernism Week Fall Dining Series: Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge (10/15, $190) Located in the heart of Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, Eight4Nine offers a stylish and contemporary dining experience inside one of the city’s notable midcentury-era buildings.

· Modernism Week Fall Dining Series: Bar Issi (10/15, $230) Known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, Bar Issi celebrates fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and shareable dishes influenced by the coastal regions of Italy, France, Spain, and Greece.

·Modernism Week Fall Dining Series: Trio Restaurant (10/16, $165) A beloved Palm Springs gathering place for nearly two decades, Trio Restaurant has earned a reputation for lively hospitality, generous portions, and a welcoming atmosphere that attracts both locals and visitors alike.

·Modernism Week Fall Dining Series: King’s Highway (10/17, $120) Located at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club, King’s Highway pairs classic roadside Americana with a relaxed desert aesthetic.

·Modernism Week Fall Dining Series: Mr. Lyons Steakhouse (10/17, $230) Experience a luxurious evening at Mr. Lyon's Steakhouse, where Palm Springs' glamorous past meets contemporary culinary excellence.

MODERNISM WEEK AFTER DARK

Modernism Week After Dark's new social events are uniquely curated to add a festive night cap to the evening.

·Modernism Week After Dark: Spirit Animal (10/16, $45) It’s Friday night of Modernism Week, and the celebration is just getting started. After the Palm Springs Modernism Show Preview Party, continue the evening at Spirit Animal inside Hotel Zoso, featuring a vibrant dance floor, expertly crafted premium cocktails and a soundtrack curated by DJ Aylex Song.

·Modernism Week After Dark: Amigo Room (10/17, $70) This after-dinner vibrant listening party with DJ Bobby at the legendary Amigo Room inside Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs features premium craft cocktails and the relaxed energy of one of Palm Springs’ most beloved gathering spots.

FEATURED NEW WINE TASTING EVENT

Modernism Week Wined-Up: Hall Winery (10/15, $150) Join Modernism Week CEO Lisa Vossler Smith and other Modernism Week insiders for this special evening at Hall Winery. Guests will enjoy a tasting experience featuring three curated wines, light charcuterie bites, and a relaxed social atmosphere with fellow design and Modernism Week enthusiasts.

For those looking to find rare vintage furniture or accessories, don’t miss the festive Preview Party for the Palm Springs Modernism Show (10/16, $95 in advance, $110 at the door). Held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, this party is the prime opportunity for participants to shop directly from dealers before the show opens to the public on Saturday. The ticket price includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and re-entry to the show all weekend.

Other evening entertainment options include:

·Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community (10/15, $50) Guests will embark on an evening of progressive dining, live entertainment, and exceptional design as they explore three homes, each offering a distinctive architectural experience. The evening culminates with an exclusive visit to Artisan Club and Cotino Bay, the shimmering centerpiece of the Cotino community.

·Sunset at The Lautner Compound: Architecture, Cocktails & Beats (10/16 and 10/17, $100) Experience The Lautner Compound at sunset during an exclusive Twilight Tour featuring Hotel Lautner, architectural history, restoration stories and a signature cocktail.

ARCHITECTURAL BUS TOURS

One of the best ways to experience Modernism Week is on the popular Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour (10/15 – 10/18, $130). This unforgettable open-top sightseeing experience offers guests a unique vantage point to explore the city's most iconic architectural landmarks, historic neighborhoods and stunning desert landscapes. In addition, Modernism Week offers other compelling double decker bus tours including:

·Sinatra's Rat Pack Homes & Hangouts Bus Tour (10/15-10/18, $100) Hop aboard Palm Springs’ only double-decker journey into the glamorous world of Frank Sinatra and the legendary Rat Pack.

·Bella da Ball's Celebrity Homes Bus Tour (10/16 and 10/17, $100) Bella da Ball, Palm Springs’ own drag ambassador, guides this special sunset tour of Palm Springs celebrity haunts, clubs and homes.

·The Homes That Define Palm Springs Bus Tour (10/15-10/18, $100) This 90-minute tour will feature some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Springs, showcasing the most spectacular home styles.

·Twilight Architectural Bus Tour (10/16 and 10/17, $100) This evening tour provides guests with a 90-minute illuminated view of some of the most significant midcentury architectural treasures of Palm Springs.

Seeking a more intimate tour? Try experiencing Modernism Week Architecture Tours (10/15-10/18, $130). Comfortable, climate-controlled 22-seat mini-coaches will enable participants to discover Palm Springs’ world-famous collection of modernist homes. These tours offer the ultimate experience that takes guests on a fun, fascinating, and inspiring exploration of the Palm Springs’ neighborhoods.

HOME TOURS

·Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: The Marquee at Twin Palms (10/15 – 10/18, $40) The Marquee at Twin Palm is a luminous showcase of Midcentury Modern design. Built in 1957, and meticulously renovated by H3K Home + Design, this architectural gem embodies the era’s signature midcentury style. Modernism Week sponsors Arizona Tile, Brizo, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Ferguson Home, Flor, INAX, James Martin Vanities, Kichler, and Monogram contributed to this home's stunning renovation.

·Blue Skies Village: Behind the Gates of a Hollywood Hideaway (10/17, $85) Go behind the gates of Blue Skies Village to tour six interiors, two outdoor spaces, and the William F. Cody–designed clubhouse in this storied midcentury Hollywood retreat in Rancho Mirage.

·CoCo Cabana: Designed for Gracious Living (10/17, $60)

·Palm Springs Paradise Home Tour II: A Celebration of Bold Design, Color, and Desert Style (10/16, $90)

·Desert Lanai 4, A Charles Du Bois Desert Community (10/17, $55)

·A Sackley Stunner: The Liever Residence Tour (10/17, $40)

NEW SPECIAL TOUR

·Explore the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway with Modernism Week (10/16, $170)

Join Modernism Week and ascend the spectacular San Jacinto Mountains aboard the world's largest rotating tramcar. Experience a remarkable collaboration between two of Palm Springs' most influential modernist architects: Albert Frey, who designed the Valley Station, and E. Stewart Williams who created the Mountain Station.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

PS UNDERGROUND invites attendees to enjoy two special shows during the festival.

·Nod to Mod (10/16 and 10/17, $225) invites participants to step inside a glamorous midcentury supper club where every course is inspired by a different musical era of the 1940s, '50s, and '60s. Over four immersive courses, the evening travels from smoky jazz lounges and big band ballrooms to rock 'n' roll diners, Motown dance floors, and psychedelic pop culture.

·The Sunny Side Up (10/18, $130) brunch celebrates the sun-soaked world of midcentury Palm Springs, where the hi-fi is spinning, the cocktails are flowing, and the pool party is just getting started.

SPECIAL EVENTS

·Palm Springs Modernism Fall Show (10/17 and 10/18, $30) This popular event presents ana captivating selection of top-tier national and international exhibitors offering the best of midcentury and modern designs all under one roof.

·Casual Concours - Swinging 60s on Route 66 (10/17, $30, $25 for members)

FEATURED WALKING TOURS

·ONE PS Presents: Trailblazers & Visionaries, a Downtown Palm Springs Walking Tour (10/16, $100)

·Little Beverly Hills Walking Tour (10/16 – 10/18, $55)

FEATURED TALKS

·Charles Phoenix: LOS ANGELESLAND (10/17, $50) Midcentury pop culture expert Charles Phoenix will take his guests on a retro Travelogue tour of the City of Angels.

·Mod with a Twist at Ocotillo Lodge (10/15 – 10/17, $50) The iconic and historic 1957 William Krisel-designed Ocotillo Lodge in South Palm Springs is the setting for this humorous and informative series of five all-new 10-minute presentations about the midcentury era.

·Palm Springs, Tuned In: A Historic Retrospective on Music in the Coachella Valley (10/15, $30) Jim Cook will share a fascinating tale of how music and musicians were key to the development of Palm Springs. Brian Ray, guitarist for Paul McCartney and former Etta James music director and guitarist, will kick off the event.

The full event schedule can be found at modernismweek.com with tickets going on sale August 1 at 12 p.m.

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