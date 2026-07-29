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One dead, two injured in I-10 crash near Mecca

Cropped Pixabay / Cropped ABC 10 / YouTube
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New
Published 10:21 AM

MECCA, Calif. — One person was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle traffic collision on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Cactus Rest Area on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:01 a.m. Upon arrival, crews located three patients involved in the crash. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second patient sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. A third patient suffered minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance for further evaluation.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

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Tommy Gallegos

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