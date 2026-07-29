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PSP launches refreshed webpage to meet users’ needs

KESQ
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Published 3:26 PM

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs International Airport has updated its website ahead of a federal compliance date to improve access for people with disabilities and provide a more mobile-friendly experience to travelers.

"Accessibility is about more than meeting a requirement. It's also making sure every traveler can easily access the information they need before and during their journey,'' Victoria Carpenter, interim executive director at PSP, said in a statement.

Airport officials completed the changes before the April 2028 federal deadline and complied with the updated digital accessibility requirements under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires public agency websites to meet modern accessibility guidelines.

The improvements include enhanced color contrast, improved readability and keyboard navigation. Additionally, the website was given several updated features, including a redesigned flight status page, an updated shops, restaurants and amenities section and simplified navigation.

The website can be found at flyPSP.com.

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