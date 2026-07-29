School Year Set to Start at CV Campuses; Officials Offer Reminders on Rules

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Student registration was underway today in the Palm Springs Unified and Desert Sands Unified school districts for the 2026-27 academic year, and officials said new educational options are in the works.

PSUSD classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 5, while DSUSD classes are scheduled to start Aug. 19. Officials from both districts urged families not to put off registrations, which are free and can be done online or in person, until the last minute.

New educational initiatives will be presented this academic year and next with the intent of sparking students' interests, according to representatives from the two districts.

DSUSD spokeswoman Janice Diaz said the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program will feature a variety of activities this year.

"Programs include skateboarding classes, American Youth Soccer Organization clinics, an Elite Cosmetology program, a (drone) Flight Academy and a Paint & Fire ceramics program,'' Diaz told City News Service.

PSUSD spokeswoman Joan Boiko told CNS the district is looking forward to partnering with College of the Desert to establish the Middle College High School, now slated to begin in the 2027-28 school year.

Boiko said the program will enable students to earn high school and transferable college credit simultaneously through concurrent enrollment. The PSUSD is also introducing Vision 2031, focused on improving academic achievement, student belonging and organizational excellence.

Superintendent Marcus Funchess said recently that the effort is part of a "promise that PSUSD will continue striving for excellence in ways that are bold, inclusive and student-centered.''

Officials said registration requirements for the upcoming school year haven't changed. Enrollment requires presentation of a birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. The DSUSD also requires a dental assessment for kindergarten students, Diaz said.

Families without a student's birth certificate may provide alternates, including a passport or hospital certificate of live birth, officials said, adding that families will not be asked for documentation regarding immigration status.

The academic calendar allows for a week-long break during Thanksgiving recess, followed by winter break beginning on Dec. 21. PSUSD students return Jan. 8, while DSUSD students return Jan. 3.

Boiko and Diaz said their respective districts are prepared for potential weather-related disturbances.

PSUSD schools could close or dismiss students early if severe weather causes unsafe conditions, Boiko said."If we had a power outage for an extended period of time, or we experienced extreme flooding, then the schools would either be closed or end in early dismissal,'' she said.

The DSUSD has heat mitigation plans and emergency weather protocols in place, according to Diaz. "Schools would close only because of extreme weather, or other health

and safety concerns,'' she said.

The PSUSD also will implement a new cell phone policy this school year, based on state legislation. "The school board has officially adopted the Mobile Communication Devices Policy,'' Boiko said.

Under that policy, elementary school students must have their phones silenced and stored away throughout the school day. Middle school and high school students must also have their phones silenced and stored away during instructional time but may use them during breaks.

Additional information about registration, school requirements and calendars can be found at psusd.us/, and dsusd.us/.