Twentynine Palms school employee arrested in child sexual abuse investigation

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — A 28-year-old instructional assistant employed by the Morongo Unified School District has been arrested following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a developmentally disabled student under the age of 14 at Condor Elementary School.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Isaac Elias Carrillo, a resident of Twentynine Palms, was arrested on July 1, 2026, and booked into the Central Detention Center on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 288(a), lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The investigation began on May 13, 2026, when the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received a courtesy report from the Oceanside Police Department after a parent reported that their child had been sexually abused while attending Condor Elementary School.

Authorities said the alleged victim, who is developmentally disabled and under the age of 14, reported the abuse occurred during school hours.

The investigation was conducted jointly by School Resource Officer Deputy Stumbo of the Morongo Basin Station and Detective Winegar of the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. Investigators identified Carrillo as the suspect following their investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Carrillo has been employed by the Morongo Unified School District since 2018 and has worked at several schools throughout the Morongo Basin. His most recent assignment involved serving as a one-on-one instructional assistant for developmentally disabled students at Condor Elementary School.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims based on evidence gathered during the investigation. The Sheriff's Department has released Carrillo's photograph and is urging anyone with information or anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Deputy Stumbo at the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175 or Detective Winegar with the Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through We-Tip by calling or texting REPORT to 844-909-3006 or by submitting a report online.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact investigators.