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CHP arrests truck driver in Imperial County for DUI

CHP
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New
Published 7:18 PM
Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) - A commercial truck driver was arrested in Imperial County on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

The arrest happened this past Tuesday on Highway 111 and Schartz Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in El Centro, they responded after receiving reports of a reckless tractor-trailer driver.

After an investigation, CHP found the vehicle and determined the driver to be showing signs of impairment, and they arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

CHP encourages everyone to report impaired driving by call 911 and providing as many details as possible.

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