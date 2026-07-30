Skip to Content
News

City of Indio experiencing 9-1-1 outage, alternate emergency number available

By
New
Published 11:05 AM

INDIO, Calif. — The Indio Police Department is alerting the public that it is currently experiencing an issue affecting 9-1-1 emergency phone lines.

Officials are asking anyone who needs immediate police or fire assistance to call 760-775-3730 while the outage is being addressed.

The department announced the issue in a public notice, stating that updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available. No timeline has been provided for when normal 9-1-1 service will be restored.

Emergency Contact During the Outage:

  • Police/Fire Emergency Assistance: 760-775-3730

The Indio Police Department says it will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tommy Gallegos

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.