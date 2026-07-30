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Desert Recreation District opens several new cooling centers to help residents beat the heat

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By
New
Published 3:28 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Desert Recreation District is opening more cooling centers to help you escape the heat.

The cooling centers are open through October 15th at the Palm Desert Community Center, Mecca Community Center, North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, and the Jerry Rummonds Community Center in Thermal. The district says demand for these centers continues to grow in the extreme summer heat.

"It doesn't matter who you are, sometimes your AC’s not working good or you have some issues. You just need a break and that's what the community centers are there for," explained Scott Sear, Public Information Officer for Desert Recreation District 

Palm Desert and North Shore are open Monday through Friday, with Palm Desert also open on Saturday. The locations in Mecca and Thermal will be open Monday through Thursday.

Cooling Centers are available during these dates and times at the following DRD locations:

Palm Desert Community Center

43-900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert
Mon-Fri: 6am - 9pm / Sat: 9am - 2pm

Mecca Community Center
65-250 Coahuilla St, Mecca

Mon-Thurs: 9am - 1pm

North Shore Beach & Yacht Club

99-155 Sea View Dr. North Shore
Mon-Fri: 8am - 12pm & 4pm - 8pm

Jerry Rummonds’ Community Center, Thermal
87-229 Church St, Thermal

Mon-Thurs: 9am - 1pm  

For more information stay with News Channel 3. 

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