Skip to Content
News

New Middle College High School coming to Palm Springs

Pixabay
By
New
Published 9:34 AM

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. (KESQ)- Palm Springs Unified and College of the Desert is announcing the first Middle College High School in the valley launching in the 2027-28 school year.

This is the first middle college high school in the Coachella Valley, expanding local access to dual-enrollment opportunities and potentially helping students save time and money on college while preparing for future.

Students will be able to earn both high school and college credits at the same time with classes being held at the new College of the Desert Palm Springs campus. With the goal to give students a head start on college while completing high school.

The school’s principal will be announced at the PSUSD Board of Education meeting later that evening.

Stay tuned for my full story tonight at 5.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kiera McKinney

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.