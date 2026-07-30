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One injured, one displaced after house fire near Palm Desert

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:19 PM
Published 11:38 AM

CAHUILLA HILLS, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a fully involved residential structure fire Thursday morning at a home southwest of Palm Desert in the Cahuilla Hills area, leaving one person injured and another displaced.

According to Cal Fire, crews were dispatched at approximately 10:47 a.m. to the 48000 block of Painted Canyon Road after reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, single-family home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was knocked down at 11:29 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

One person was injured in the fire and was transported to a local hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Officials also requested assistance from the American Red Cross for one person who was displaced by the fire.

Cal Fire said both Southern California Gas Company and Southern California Edison responded to the scene to address potential utility hazards while firefighting operations continued.

Officials said fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours as firefighters extinguish remaining hot spots, overhaul the structure, and ensure the area is safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not released additional details about how the fire started or the circumstances surrounding the injuries.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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