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Palm Desert senior says email scam claimed he died, hacked computer

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New
Published 3:19 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - An 80-year-old Palm Desert resident wants to warn others about an email scam sent to his family and friends claiming he died.

John Flanning says the scam sent an email to all his contacts in the form of a funeral invitation, but when users clicked a link to register for a 'celebration of life,' it compromised their computer.

Flanning says he was first victimized by the scam when he received an email from a friend in Los Angeles claiming her father died. He believes when he clicked the link, the scam stole his information and enacted a similar scheme on him.

The senior became aware of the scam when a neighbor knocked on his front door to offer condolences to his wife, and was shocked when he answered.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Flanning and an internet scam expert on the trend and what you can look out for.

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Athena Jreij

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