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PSUSD bringing New Middle College High School to valley

Pixabay
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Updated
today at 10:59 AM
Published 9:34 AM

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. (KESQ)- Palm Springs Unified and College of the Desert is announcing the first Middle College High School in the valley launching in the 2027-28 school year.

This is the first middle college high school in the Coachella Valley, expanding local access to dual-enrollment opportunities and potentially helping students save time and money on college while preparing for future.

Students will be able to earn both high school and college credits at the same time with classes being held at the new College of the Desert Palm Springs campus. With the goal to give students a head start on college while completing high school.

The school’s principal will be Kim Ballard, who was appointed at Tuesdays PSUSD Board meeting.

News Channel 3 will speak with Ballard this evening about her new role and the future of the Middle College High School in the Coachella Valley.

Stay tuned for my full story tonight at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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