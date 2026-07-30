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PSUSD highlights new student cell phone policy

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Updated
today at 10:58 AM
Published 10:17 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As students prepare to head back to the classroom, Palm Springs Unified School District is highlighting its approach to student cell phone use as educators work to reduce distractions and keep students focused on learning.

District officials say limiting cell phone use during the school day is intended to create a more engaging classroom environment, improve student attention and mental health, and reduce interruptions during instruction.

The district says the goal is to help students stay engaged in the classroom while ensuring families understand how they can communicate with students during the school day when needed.

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Dakota Makinen

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