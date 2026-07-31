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Acrisure Arena hosts first ever Dancing With The Stars Con 2026

KESQ
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Published 1:01 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Acrisure Arena gets set to host the first ever Dancing with the Stars Con, July 31 to August 2.

The Dancing with the Stars Con 2026 includes a variety of events that feature fans favorite pros and guest celebrities to create the ultimate viewer celebration. 

The dazzling debut begins Friday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m., with fans and performers interacting through live panels, Q&A sessions and unique fan experiences to honor the 20-year-long-program.

 “Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance. For years our  fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have  created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special,” said Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios & Executive Producer, Dancing with the Stars. 

Fan favorite celebrities like Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Ginger Zee will be in attendance with their past partners for a once in a lifetime event. 

To join in on the festivities, tickets are available at https://dwtscon.com/tickets/#reserve

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information. 

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