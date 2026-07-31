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August full of astronomical fun in the desert

KESQ
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New
Published 10:16 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley residents interested in celestial entertainment will have a number of opportunities next month when Friends of the Desert Mountains host star-gazing events that feature nighttime treks near the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in Palm Desert.   

The "Star Party at the Monument" and "Night Sky Viewing Stars & Planets" activities will be free, giving participants a chance to glimpse planetary phenomena through telescopes provided by local astronomy volunteers.   

According to Friends of the Desert Mountains' website, the nonprofit strives to elevate community appreciation of the 63,000 acres of protected habitat which people can visit for trekking adventures, experiencing desert blooms, wildlife watching -- and star-gazing.

The star parties are scheduled on Aug. 8, 15 and 22. Additional events are planned in September.

People of all ages are welcome to take part in the sky watches, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. Bottled water and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended for all attendees, organizers said.   

While the activities are free, reservations are required to keep the groups small, and the nonprofit welcomes donations of any size.   

Since 1987, Friends of the Desert Mountains has formed partnerships with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, SoCal Edison, Coachella Valley Conservation Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to accomplish its goals of preserving area land and protecting its wildlife.

The organization said that, along with 63,000 acres of critical habitat, it has protected about 30 unique plants and animals, establishing over 300 miles of trails, which are often wheelchair-accessible because they feature asphalt surfaces.

Additional information is available at https://www.desertmountains.org/.

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