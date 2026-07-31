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Palm Springs Airport upgrades air traffic technologies

PSP
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New
Published 10:51 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) made new improvements to their traffic control tower as a part of airport modernization efforts earlier this week. 

The improvements come from two major technologies,  a new “Tower Simulation System” (TSS) and a National Airspace System (NAS) Voice Recorder, that aids safety and efficiency in airport operations. 

The TSS technology allows air traffic operators the ability to train in a controlled environment using real airport layouts and studying airport specific operations and scenarios to better understand them. 

The NAS NVR technology uses a digital recording system to capture and manage audio communications between pilots and controllers, providing precise recorders that allow teams to review events and drive safety enhancements. 

The implementation of these technologies has sped up training times by nearly 30%. 

Officials report that the new additions to the airport come as an installation of a larger “Brand New Air Traffic Control System” modernization project. For more information on the projects trajectory visit https://modernskies.faa.gov/

For more updates stay with News Channel 3. 

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