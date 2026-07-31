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Too hot for paws? We put valley pavement to the test

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Published 10:00 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - With triple-digit temperatures continuing across the Coachella Valley, pet experts are reminding dog owners that the pavement beneath their feet can become much hotter than the air.

News Channel 3 is putting common walking surfaces to the test, measuring temperatures on concrete, grass and other surfaces to see just how hot they get during the hottest part of the day.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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