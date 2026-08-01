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Desert Recreation District updates facilities to provide space for indoor activities during heat

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New
Published 10:18 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Recreation District is updating it's cooling center facilities so residents can beat the heat this summer.

As temperatures could reach near 120 degrees this weekend, News Channel 3's Matthew Pearce visited the Indio cooling center to see what activities are available.

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Athena Jreij

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