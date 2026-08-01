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Visitors head up the Palm Springs Tramway to beat the valley heat

KESQ
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New
Published 7:29 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — With triple-digit temperatures expected across the Coachella Valley this weekend, some people are looking for a different way to beat the heat.

For many, that means heading up — way up — on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The tram takes visitors more than 8,000 feet above the Valley floor and into the San Jacinto Mountains, where temperatures can be significantly cooler.

Visitors say the tram is an appealing option during extreme heat, with temperatures at the top potentially 30 to 40 degrees cooler than in the Valley.

The ride offers more than cooler temperatures. Visitors can enjoy mountain air, hiking trails and views overlooking the Coachella Valley.

The trip up the mountain is also an experience itself, with riders able to take in panoramic views and potentially spot wildlife along the way.

On clear days, visitors say the views from the mountain can stretch for hundreds of miles.

For some, the tram is a way to enjoy the outdoors without spending the entire day in the extreme heat on the Valley floor.

While the tramway offers a cooler option, people staying in the Valley are encouraged to take precautions during the heat.

That includes drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, seeking shade or air conditioning and limiting time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

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Timothy Foster

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